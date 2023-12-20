Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, addressing the recent episode of disruption in the Parliament, shared a conversation on X (formerly Twitter) with PM Narendra Modi. Dhankhar conveyed that PM Modi expressed deep concern over the abject theatrics displayed by some MPs within the Parliament complex. PM Modi shared his experience of enduring such insults for over two decades but expressed dismay that it occurred within the Parliament premises involving the Vice President's office. In response, Dhankhar assured PM Modi, stating, "The antics of a few won’t prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path." Kalyan Banerjee Mimics Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, Rahul Gandhi Records Video, BJP Calls it 'Shameful'.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Responds

Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday. He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty… — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)