The Lok Sabha passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023 during the winter session on Tuesday, December 19. The bill introduced by Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, aims to extend the applicability of a central act dealing with unauthorized colonies and the relocation of slums. The bill would provide continued protection against punitive action for unauthorized buildings within the National Capital Territory for three years beyond the December 31 deadline. Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha Passes Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill 2023.

Lok Sabha Approves Bill Concerning Unauthorized Building in Delhi:

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by Rajya Sabha. — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

