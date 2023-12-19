The Lok Sabha passed the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 during the winter session of Parliament on Tuesday, December 19. The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The bill would provide provisions in laws pertaining to the imposition or rise of customs or excise charges, with or without a change in tariff classification, instant effect for a set amount of time. Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Amend CGST Act.

Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill 2023 Passed

Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha. — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)