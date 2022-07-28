The government of West Bengal on Thursday removed Partha Chatterjee from his duties as Minister in Charge of his Departments with effect from July 28. In a statement, the state government said, " Partha Chatterjee, accused in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, relieved of his duties as Minister in Charge of his Departments with effect from 28th July."

Check Tweet:

Partha Chatterjee, accused in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, relieved of his duties as Minister in Charge of his Departments with effect from 28th July: Government of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/12Asu6b4L8 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)