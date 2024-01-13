An IndiGo Airlines flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was reportedly diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh, today, January 13, due to bad weather in Assam's Guwahati. In an official statement, IndiGo said that due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati. "The passengers were kept informed of updates and were served with refreshments on board," the airlines said. A picture of the incident was shared by Congress leader Suraj Thakur, who is also travelling on the same flight. IndiGo Airlines in Soup Again After Flyer Finds Seat Cushion Missing on Flight (See Pic).

IndiGo Flight Diverted to Dhaka

IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to bad weather in Assam's Guwahati. Due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati. The passengers were kept informed of… pic.twitter.com/vfm55poNCv — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

All the Passengers Are in Bangladesh Without Their Passports

I took @IndiGo6E flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn't land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka. Now all the passengers are in Bangladesh without their passports, we are inside the plane.✈️ — Suraj Singh Thakur (@SurajThakurINC) January 13, 2024

