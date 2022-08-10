Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday took the oath as the deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Meanwhile Nitish Kumar took the oath as CM for the 8th time, a day after he resigned from the post of the CM of the NDA alliance government and staked claim to form a new government with the RJD, the Congress and other parties. Reportedly, the cabinet expansion will take place after August 15.

Check Tweet:

Patna | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes oath as Deputy CM of Bihar pic.twitter.com/mvhweGd1zt — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)