The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will produce Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut before PMLA Court once again as his custody ends today. The ED officials will seek his further custody. The ED has also summoned some people for questioning today.

Check tweet:

Patra Chawl land alleged money laundering case | The ED custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut ends today, he will be produced before PMLA Court once again by ED officials who will seek his further custody. ED has summoned some people for questioning today. pic.twitter.com/SrbxH5qHrv — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

