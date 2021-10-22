People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday issued a legal notice to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik. The legal notice was iisued against Malik for for levelling defamatory allegations against PDP President Mehbooba Mufti. Malik had alleged that Mufti was a beneficiary of the Roshni Act.

