Sources reveal that Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest at her residence in Srinagar today. The former Jammu & Kashmir CM was going to protest in the city.

Peoples Democratic Party chief & former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest at her residence in Srinagar today. She was going to participate in a protest in Press Colony in the city: Sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/27axI6h2tW — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)