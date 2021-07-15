The Maharashtra government has announced that people who've been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are in possession of a final vaccination certificate are exempted from requirement of a negative RT-PCR report on their entry into the State. The government said that the exemption applies to domestic and international passengers.

