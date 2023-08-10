PM Narendra Modi began his speech on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition bloc INDIA. "In 2018, I had said that a no-confidence motion is not a floor test for us but for the opposition," PM Modi replied to the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha. "God is very kind and speaks through some medium. I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. The no-confidence motion is always lucky for us; this one also will ensure we will return with the record-breaking mandate," PM Modi added. PM Narendra Modi Speech in Lok Sabha Live Streaming Video: Watch Prime Minister’s Reply to No-Confidence Motion in Lower House of Parliament Today.

'No-Confidence Motion Is Not a Floor Test for Us'

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "God is very kind and speaks through some medium...I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them… pic.twitter.com/GHysTGoUP6 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

'No Confidence Motion Lucky for Us'

#WATCH | "In a way, Opposition's No Confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people," says PM Modi… pic.twitter.com/QG0efZptuw — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

