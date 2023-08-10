All eyes will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha today. After Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition's attack on his government in Parliament over the Manipur violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today. Sansad TV is hosting live streaming of PM Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha. He will begin his speech at 4 pm today. Watch PM Modi Parliament speech live streaming below. Rahul Gandhi Launches Scathing Attack on PM Narendra Modi, Says ‘If PM Wants To Douse Fire in Manipur, He Can Do in 2-3 Days, but He Wants Fire Should Keep Burning’.

PM Modi Speech in Parliament Live Streaming:

