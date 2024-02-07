PM Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. PM Modi thanked President Droupadi Murmu in his address and said, "President's address holds historic importance in India's democracy. President Droupadi Murmu, in her address, spoke about India's potential, strength, and bright future. I thank President Droupadi Murmu". Scroll down to watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Reply To the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Budget Session 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Speak on Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's Address in Rajya Sabha Today at 2 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Replies To Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Rajya Sabha:

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/fNP5AOeIuV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2024

