Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a meeting at 4:30 pm today to review COVID-19 situation in the country, amid the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. In the previous 24 hours, India has reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. So far, 3,623 cases of the Omicron strain of coronavirus have been reported in the country.

PM Modi to chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country at 4:30pm today: GoI sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Snpm9q3Chw — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)