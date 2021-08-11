PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Next of Kin of Those Who Lost Their Lives Due to Landslide in Himachal Pradesh:

PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to next of kin of those who lost their lives due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur; Rs 50,000 each to injured: PMO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2021

