Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition parties today, April 7. Speaking during a rally in West Bengal, the Indian Prime Minister said that the TMC, left parties, and Congress are "ek hi chatte batte ke sathi hain." He further said that the three have formed the INDIA bloc to save the corrupt people in their parties. "I say 'bhrashtachar mitao', while they say 'bhrashtachari bachao'," he added. Congress Manifesto for Lok Sabha Election Smacks of Appeasement, Reads Like Poll Document of Muslim League, Says PM Narendra Modi in Bihar (Watch Video).

PM Modi Attacks Opposition

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "TMC, Left parties and Congress 'ek hi chatte batte ke sathi hain'. To save the corrupt people in their parties, these three have formed the INDI alliance. I say 'bhrashtachar mitao', while they say 'bhrashtachari bachao'." pic.twitter.com/aSwaowKm35 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

