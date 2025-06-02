Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chess World Champion D Gukesh on his first-ever classical format win over Magnus Carlsen on Monday, June 2, in the Norway Chess 2025. PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate D Gukesh with a caption that read, “An exceptional achievement by Gukesh!" “Congratulations to him for triumphing over the very best. His first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 showcases his brilliance and dedication," the PM added. World Number One Magnus Carlsen Slams Table In Anger After Blunder Against World Champion D Gukesh At Norway Chess 2025 (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates D Gukesh for Victory Over Magnus Carlsen

An exceptional achievement by Gukesh! Congratulations to him for triumphing over the very best. His first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 showcases his brilliance and dedication. Wishing him continued success in the journey ahead.@DGukesh pic.twitter.com/TjxyPzn3uN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2025

