Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following recent cross-border hostilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level interaction with veterans of the Indian armed forces. The meeting, held on May 9, included former Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Prime Minister engaged in extensive discussions with the veterans on the prevailing security situation and India’s strategic response. India-Pakistan Tension: Amit Shah Reviews Border, Airport Security in High-Level Meeting Amid Escalation.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Armed Forces Veterans

PM Narendra Modi met a group of armed forces veterans today. PM had an extensive interaction with veterans on various issues on the current situation This included former Air Force Chiefs, Army Chiefs, Navy Chiefs and other veterans who have extensively served the country. pic.twitter.com/Iit0cRs1tk — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

