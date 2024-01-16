Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, January 16, visited the Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh. A 1-minute one-second video clip shows the Indian Prime Minister visiting and offering prayers at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh. PM Narendra Modi's visit to the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh, today comes a few days ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The place holds important significance in Ramayana. Andhra Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi's Visit to 'Lepakshi' Holds Important Significance in Ramayana.

PM Modi Visits Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits and offers prayers at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/vsCM4UIKbQ — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers Prayers

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/MeUWCc7h58 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

