Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Just six days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh today. A place that holds important significance in Ramayana.

Today, PM Modi will pray at the Veerbhadra Temple, in Lepakshi and will also hear verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan which is in Telugu.

The significance of the place dates back to the Ramayana. It is believed that the bird Jatayu, wounded by Ravana, fell here after a battle against him while he was abducting Goddess Sita.

The dying Jatayu who told Lord Rama that Ma Sita was indeed taken south by Ravan was then granted Moksha by Lord Ram.

The visit to Lepakshi comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik.

A few days back, PM Modi visited Panchvati, situated on the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik.

He offered prayers at the Kala Ram Mandir and heard the verses relating to Ayodhya Aagman of Bhagwan Ram from Ramayan in Marathi.

At around 1:30 PM today, the Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Veerbhadra Temple.

At around 3:30 PM, the Prime Minister will reach Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai District.

PM Modi will also hold a road show in Kochi, Kerala today at 7:15 pm.

Prime Minister Modi will perform pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala on the morning of January 17.

Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh today, Security arrangements were beefed up in the Sri Sathya Sai district.

District officials inspected several areas in the district like the National Academy of Customs and Narcotics Centre which will be inaugurated by PM Modi today.

PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on January 16 and 17.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics at Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

