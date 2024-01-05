The Delhi High Court on Friday, January 5 said that one cannot have an issue with the government promoting its schemes, if the promotions strictly adhere to non-political branding and refrain from endorsing any specific political party. A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora stated that the Prime Minister is also an elected person who is holding a constitutional post. "If there is no political insignia, no political person or political party, you cannot have a grievance with that", the Bench said. The court made the remark while hearing public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the utilization of public resources and civil servants for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a campaign aimed at promoting government initiatives. Mallikarjun Kharge Attack on Centre Over ‘Selfie Points’ Directive to Indian Army, Says 'Modiji Promoting Himself'.

Delhi High Court Says 'No Issue If Government Promotes Schemes and Political Party':

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora remarked that the Prime Minister is also an elected person who is holding a constitutional post.#DelhiHighCourt #NarendraModi #selfiepoint @PMOIndia Details: https://t.co/zxn4lOwTnv pic.twitter.com/5c3R68I7HF — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)