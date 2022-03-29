PM Narendra Modi will address the Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 at Shreedham Thakurnagar, Thakurbari in West Bengal today. PM Modi will address the Maha Mela via video conference on the occasion of 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur.

Check Tweet:

PM @narendramodi to address Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 at Shreedham Thakurnagar, Thakurbari in West Bengal today at 4:30 PM through video conferencing on the occasion of 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) March 29, 2022

