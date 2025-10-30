At least 20 children were rescued after being held hostage at RA Studio in Powai on Thursday afternoon, police said. The suspect, identified as Rohit Arya, an employee at the studio who runs a YouTube channel, allegedly detained students during auditions that had drawn nearly 100 children that morning. Authorities were alerted around 3 pm and a large police and Mumbai Fire Brigade operation followed. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to cut open grills and allow police entry, Station Officer Abhijit Sonawane said. Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayan said the man appeared mentally ill and was in possession of an object resembling a firearm. Senior Inspector Jeevan Sonawane said the suspect claimed he wanted to speak to former Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar over grievances he alleged against the department. In a released video the suspect described the seizure as a “plan” to force conversations, insisted his demands were moral rather than financial and warned authorities against making aggressive moves. Police detained the man and evacuated the children safely; no deaths were reported. Officers said medical checks and psychological support would be arranged for the rescued pupils while investigations continue into the circumstances that allowed the confinement to occur. Delhi Shocker: Police Rescues 27-Day-Old Infant, Childless Couple and Accomplices Arrested (Watch Video).

Panic in Powai as Employee Holds Children Hostage at RA Studio in Broad Daylight

Man holds 15–20 children hostage at a studio in Mumbai’s Powai and released a video saying he wants to speak with specific people and be allowed to meet them. In the video, he threatened that if he’s not permitted to do so, he will set the studio on fire and harm himself and the… pic.twitter.com/UWG6Th95n9 — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) October 30, 2025

Children taken hostage in Mumbai's RA Studio building in Powai. Cops in talk with suspect. 🚨 मुंबई के पॉवई में बड़ा हादसा RA स्टूडियो में आरोपी रोहित आर्या ने बच्चों को बंधक बनाया है — बताया जा रहा है कि उन्हें ऑडिशन के नाम पर बुलाया गया था। पुलिस मौके पर है और बातचीत जारी… pic.twitter.com/lTi32T9wpn — Gaurav (@Gaurav_truth) October 30, 2025

