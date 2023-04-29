Several places in Chennai will remain without power supply today, April 20 as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has announced a power shutdown in the state. Reportedly, the power supply will remain affected from 9 am to 2 pm due to maintenance work. The power shutdown has been announced in and around Tambaram, Guindy and Vyasarpadi areas. Chennai Power Cut on April 29: Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended Tomorrow.

Power Cut in Chennai Today:

Chennai Power Cut on April 29: Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended Tomorrow #Chennai #PowerCut #TANGEDCO #PowerSupply https://t.co/xuRTk5Yjav — LatestLY (@latestly) April 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)