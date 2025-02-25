The local administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda has declared the footbridge built on the Chenab River in Premnagar unsafe for traffic. Speaking to news agency ANI, Harvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Doda, said, "An audit was done, and in this Premnagar bridge has been considered unsafe. We will take all the necessary measures in this direction." Good News! Jammu and Kashmir High Court Orders 20% Toll Fee Collection at Two Plazas on National Highway-44, Says ‘Toll Should Not Be Collected When Highway Is in Bad Shape’.

Administration Declares Premnagar Bridge Unsafe for Traffic

#WATCH | Doda, J&K | The administration has declared the footbridge built on the Chenab River in Premnagar unsafe for traffic Harvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner Doda, says, "An audit was done, and in this Premnagar bridge has been considered unsafe. We will take all the… pic.twitter.com/N2MqbGLrff — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

