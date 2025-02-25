In what can be said to be a major relief to people travelling on the National Highway-44 (NH-44) from Pathankot in Punjab to Udhampur in Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court ordered that only 20 per cent of the toll fee be collected at two plazas on the highway till the completion of the construction. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court bench of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice MA Choudhary said that if the highway is in bad shape due to the different nature of construction activities, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the concessionaire cannot collect toll tax from the commuters who use the highway. The high court observed while dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking exemption of toll tax at the toll plazas - Lakhanpur, Thandi Khui and Bann, located on the national highway from Pathankot to Udhampur, which is undergoing construction under the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project. Alcohol To Be Banned in Jammu and Kashmir? Fresh Political Row Arises As PDP Calls for Liquor Ban.

