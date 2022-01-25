President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. Viewers can watch live streaming of the President’s address on the official YouTube Channel of DD News. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

Watch Live Streaming of President Ram Nath Kovind’s Message Here:

