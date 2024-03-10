President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of Chairperson Lokpal, Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Khanwilkar will succeed Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the second Lokpal of India. Ghose served as Lokpal for two years until retiring in May 2022. Currently serving as the acting chairperson and judicial member of the Jharkhand High Court is judge Pradip Kumar Mohanty, a former chief judge. Former Supreme Court Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar Appointed as Chairperson of Lokpal.

President Droupadi Murmu Administers Oath of Chairperson Lokpal

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of Chairperson Lokpal, Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Source: President's House) pic.twitter.com/FnvLwZDpKr — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

