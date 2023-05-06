President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited Odisha. She was accorded a warm reception by the people of Odidha's Mayurbhanj as she returned home nearly a year after her election as the President of India. Last year in July, Droupadi Murmu scripted history after she became India's first tribal President in the one-sided contest of Presidential Elections. She defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Odisha: President Droupadi Murmu Continues Her Speech in Darkness After Power Failure at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University (Watch Video).

President Murmu Accorded a Warm Reception in Odisha

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a warm reception by the people of Mayurbhanj, Odisha as she returned home nearly a year after her election as the President. (Video: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/vBdVimcInE — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)