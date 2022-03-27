President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of people who lost their lives in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor. A total of 7 people were killed and 45 people were injured in the bus accident in Chittoor, last night.

Check Tweet:

President Ram Nath Kovind offers condolences to those who lost their lives in the road accident in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. A total of 7 people were killed and 45 people were injured in the bus accident in Chittoor, last night. pic.twitter.com/jvCGzq3Lkg — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)