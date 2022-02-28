Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh to travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students, said Govt sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called high-level meet on Monday on Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to the sources in government of India, said Some Union Ministers may go to neighboring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations of Indian stranded at the borders amid Russia-Ukraine War.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis. Some Union Ministers may go to neighboring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations: Government Sources#RussiaUkraineCrisis (File photo) pic.twitter.com/WGhxQW0Kfg — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)