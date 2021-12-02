Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting Thursday to review the situation arising out of cyclone-related conditions in India. Due to the low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, the West and East coast of India witnessed rainfall. As per the IMD, Cyclone Jawad is likely to hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coasts by December 4.

Check It:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting on the cyclone-related situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/eWIcoFp8rm — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)