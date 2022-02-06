Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Mangeshkar died in the morning at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a 28-day-long battle with COVID-19, pneumonia and related issues. She was 92 years old.

Tweet By ANI:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/2WtTe9aXgT — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)