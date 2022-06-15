Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first-ever torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad, which will be held in the July-August window. The relay will be a regular feature of the Chess Olympiads in future, the world chess federation (FIDE) had announced earlier.

