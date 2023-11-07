Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had a laugh when she received a ‘bouquet’ that had no flowers from a party leader during a poll rally for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. The empty bouquet amused her as she laughed at it. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media wherein Priyanka Gandhi can be seen receiving a yellow flower bouquet. However, she bursts into laughter as she notices the bouquet is empty. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was campaigning in Indore, where the polls will be held on November 17. ‘How Will One Celebrate Diwali When Prices of Food Items Are Skyrocketing’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi Government Over Hike in Price of Onions, Sugar and Pulses.

Priyanka Gandhi Bursts Into Laughter After Receiving Empty Bouquet

Empty bouquet for Priyanka Vadra. pic.twitter.com/dtRITZfrA7 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)