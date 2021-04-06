BMC Issues Protocol For COVID-19 Bed Allotment in Mumbai:

Protocol For COVID-19 Bed Allotment: Contact Ward War Room on attached numbers for COVID bed requirement Do not collect test reports directly from the lab. BMC will provide report & bed details Don’t insist on bed at preferred hospital since treatment protocol are same for all https://t.co/76xBw8WnNU pic.twitter.com/VcDHqSF4rP — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 5, 2021

