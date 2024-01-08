Heavy rainfall continued to lash several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially Puducherry, today, January 8. A video going viral on social media shows heavy rainfall lashing several parts of Puducherry. The continuous downpour has affected normal life in Puducherry, with incessant rainfall pounding the region in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Pondicherry. Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today: Holiday Announced for Schools, Colleges in Several Districts Due to Continuous Rain (Watch Videos).

Heavy Rainfall Lashes Puducherry

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of Puducherry. (Visuals from Saram area of Puducherry) pic.twitter.com/7hbV2ZiUio — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

