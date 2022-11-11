A fire broke out in the Shivarkar slum area in Wanvadi in Pune on Thursday night. Some houses made of tin were gutted in the blaze. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. No casualties or injuries were reported in the accident. Bihar Fire: Massive Blaze at Plastic Factory Near IOC Depot in Sapara

Pune Fire:

#WATCH | A Fire broke out in the Shivarkar slum area in Wanvadi, Pune last night. Some houses made of tin were gutted in fire. No casualties or injuries reported. Fire doused: Pune Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/o1ycTIV0kj — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)