A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Patna on Monday evening. The incident took place near Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) depot at Sapara at around 8 pm. The fire was extinguished at around 10:30 pm by the fire department. Meanwhile, the Indian Oil terminal in charge Amitabh informed that the Indian oil terminal, which was 800 metres away from the fire incident, is completely safe. Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Phase 2 Industrial Area; No Casualty Reported (See Pics).

Bihar Fire:

A fire took place in a plastic factory which is 800m away from the IOC depot at Sapara in Bihar last night. It started around 8 pm & was extinguished at around 10.30 pm by fire services. Indian oil terminal is completely safe: Amitabh, Indian Oil terminal in charge at Patna — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)