A violent knife attack by an employee on his boss ended with a stabbing on a crowded street in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, December 25. A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. The attacker, Digambar Shivaji Gaikwad, was a driver for Shivappa Adagale, who had fired him from his job. The two men got into a heated argument on the road in Hinjewadi and started to fight physically. According to eyewitnesses, both men seemed to be drunk. Some people tried to stop the fight, but they were scared by the knife. The police arrived at the scene and arrested Gaikwad. Adagale, who was wounded in the attack, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Girl Attacked in Pune Video: Youth Attacks MPSC Student With Machete in Sadashiv Peth Area, Chilling Video Surface.

Pune Knife Attack

Employee Attacks Employer With Knife Over Job Termination In Pimpri-Chinchwad A violent altercation between an employer and his employee unfolded on Monday night in Pimpri-Chinchwad, culminating in a knife attack on a busy street. The incident, captured on video, has since gone… pic.twitter.com/VNwt5oml26 — Social News Daily (@SocialNewsDail2) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)