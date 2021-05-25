Punjab Announces Free COVID-19 Treatment for Beneficiaries of Sarbat Sehat Beema Yojna in Empanelled Private Hospitals

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (in file photo) today announced that the state government has decided to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients falling under Sarbat Sehat Beema Yojna in empanelled private hospitals: State government pic.twitter.com/7jCt9ESHu1 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

