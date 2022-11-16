Punjab Chief Minister #BhagwantMann batted for conferring Bharat Ratna award to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and other legendary martyrs who had sacrificed their lives during the national freedom struggle.@BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/qDU3GzOT2n— IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2022

