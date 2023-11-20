Chandigarh Customs have recovered one gold biscuit and five gold sheets made from rectangular credit cards weighing 520 gms. The total gold recovery was 1270 gms valued at approx Rs 67.71 Lakhs. According to the Customs officials, further investigation is underway. Gujarat: Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 68 Lakhs Seized at Surat International Airport (Watch Video).

Customs Found Gold Biscuit, Sheets Made From Credit Cards

