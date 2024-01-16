In a shocking incident, a Nihang Sikh allegedly killed a youth at a gurdwara in Punjab's Phagwara on suspicion of committing sacrilege on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib. Phagwara SP Gurpreet Singh said senior police officials are at the spot, and further investigation is underway. 'Sacrilege a Heinous Offence': Punjab and Haryana High Court Refuses To Quash FIR Against Man Who Claims Himself To Be an Incarnation of Guru Nanak Dev.

Nihang Sikh Kills Youth Over Alleged Sacrilege

Punjab | SP Phagwara, Gurpreet Singh says, "A Nihang Sikh killed a youth at Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib over suspicions of sacrilege. Senior Police officials are present at the spot. Further investigation is underway." — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

