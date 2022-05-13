In a shocking incident, Khalistan Zinadabad' was seen painted on a wall of a park in Bazigar Basti in Faridkot, Punjab. Speaking about the incident SSP said, "Our team is there. CCTV footage is being checked. Teams are working on it and FIR has also been registered. Police has been kept on alert, Naka-check post has also been set up."

