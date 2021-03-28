COVID-19 Cases in Punjab:

Punjab reports 2,963 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,155 discharges, and 69 deaths Total cases: 2,31,734 Total cured cases: 2,01,127 Active cases: 23,917 Death toll: 6,690 pic.twitter.com/fLFxKM7RrI — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)