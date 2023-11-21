A video of a Sambar deer roaming in the Goraya Belt of Punjab's Jalandhar has surfaced on social media. The footage of the deer wandering on the highway went viral on Tuesday, November 21. The 27-second-long viral video showed the animal dashing across the national highway and hitting a scooter on its way. An onlooker recorded the incident. The Sambar then entered a factory, where locals caught it. Punjab: Assistant Sub-Inspector Shot Dead in Amritsar, Police Suspects Personal Enmity (Watch Videos).

Sambar Deer Wanders On Jalandhar Highway

#viralvideo The sighting of a Sambar (deer) straying into the Goraya belt of Jalandhar and coming onto the National Highway resulted in a collision with a person riding a scooter.#Punjab #Jalandhar #Samberdeer #Deer #Accident #Video #Collision pic.twitter.com/twQpbQLVnH — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 21, 2023

