Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab state government has declared school holiday for all schools in the border state amid cold wave across the north India. “In view of inclement weather conditions in the region, CM Bhagwant Mann has ordered that all government, government aided and private schools in state will remain close from January 8-14. CM said that in larger interests of school going students, this order was necessitated”, a recent tweet by CMO Punjab read. Delhi School Winter Holiday: Schools up to Class 5 in National Capital To Remain Closed for Next Five Days Amid Cold Wave, Says Education Minister Atishi.

School Holiday Declared in Punjab

In view of inclement weather conditions in the region, CM @BhagwantMann has ordered that all government, government aided and private schools in state will remain close from January 8-14. CM said that in larger interests of school going students, this order was necessitated. — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) January 7, 2024

