Radha Ashtami is observed on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhado month which is known to be the birthday of Lord Krishna's beloved, Radha Rani.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, National Spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra and several other leaders extended greetings to citizens on On this occasion of Radha Ashtami.

Below are the Radha Ashtami wishes by politicians:

समस्त देशवासियों को राधा अष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान श्री कृष्ण एवं राधा रानी जी की कृपा सभी पर बनी रहे| — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 14, 2021

आप सभीको पवित्र श्री राधाष्टमी की शुभ अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं । pic.twitter.com/4ajIGL1vVK — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 14, 2021

On the auspicious occasion of Shri Radha Ashtami, may Radha Rani and Lord Krishna always bless us with knowledge and wisdom in life... pic.twitter.com/UesimB27nc — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 14, 2021

