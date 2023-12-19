Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday, December 19, spoke about the suspension of MPs from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. On the suspension of MPs, Raghav Chadha said that it is a black day in India's democracy. "I would not say that some MPs were suspended but democracy has been suspended," he added. The AAP leader further said that if BJP is scared of anyone then it is Arvind Kejriwal. Parliament Winter Session 2023: INDIA Bloc MPs to Stage Protest in Front of Gandhi Statue Against Bulk Suspension Today.

BJP Is Scared of Arvind Kejriwal

#WATCH | AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "If BJP is scared of anyone, it is Arvind Kejriwal...On the suspension of MPs, I would say that it is a black day in India's democracy. I would not say that some MPs were suspended but democracy has been suspended..." pic.twitter.com/7wZ59nM400 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

